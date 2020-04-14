NAB reveals details for digital NAB Show in May

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has revealed details about NAB Show Express, a digital event in May that will fill in for the canceled NAB Show.

NAB Show Express will take place May 13-14 and registration for the free event will open on April 20. The organization said the event will include three different educational channels, on-demand content and an exclusive Solutions Marketplace featuring exhibitor product information, announcements and demos.

NAB is working with Brightcove and Frequency to operate its three education channels:

BEIT Express, a channel focused on broadcast engineering and information technology

NAB Show Experience, offering a variety of educational sessions, product innovation showcases, and interviews with industry trailblazers

Tech Talks, an NAB Show Live Special Edition, produced by Broadcast Beat and showcasing relevant conversations with NAB Show community influencers

Each channel will feature eight hours of content streamed daily and available on-demand. NAB Show Express will also include NAB Show’s signature podcast.

The NAB Show Express digital platform will feature more than 100 educational sessions, including interactive panels and select sessions originally slated for NAB Show in Las Vegas including NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith’s State of the Industry address. Education partners include the Advanced Imaging Society, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), Broadcast Education Association (BEA), Future Media Conferences (FMC), #GALSNGEAR, Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media Technology Suppliers (IABM), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) and Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

The free NAB Show Express Solutions Marketplace will offer exhibitor profiles, company-hosted events, press conferences and special offers. Resources including industry-related white papers, articles, webinars, guides and research reports, will also be available for those who register.

NAB Show Express will feature three standalone training and executive leadership events for which separate registrations will be available soon. These include: