Nexstar sets OTT advertising deal with Mediaocean

Nexstar Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media, entered into a multiyear partnership with Mediaocean and its Connect Partner Program.

The partnership will let advertisers use Mediaocean’s Spectra Platform to access Nexstar’s OTT, digital video, display, streaming audio and linear broadcast advertising inventory. Nexstar said its audience reached across 115 markets, 317 mobile apps, and 142 websites, reaching 63% of U.S. TV households.

As part of this partnership, Mediaocean has fully integrated Nexstar Digital’s video and OTT inventory into its Spectra Platform. That means agencies can now use Spectra to discover, customize and access the complete suite of Nexstar Media Group’s advertising inventory, and tap into Nexstar Digital’s first-party data, technology and creative.

“Mediaocean has remained committed to providing marketers with seamless and automated access to video inventory, wherever the audience may be,” said Ramsey McGrory, chief revenue officer at Mediaocean, in a statement. “Our integration with Nexstar is crucial to that mission and we are excited to offer agencies and advertisers the ability to reach local audiences at scale with efficiency.”

“At Nexstar Digital, our entire value proposition is based on increasing the reach, effectiveness and efficiency of our client’s advertising, and this new partnership with Mediaocean marks the latest iteration of that effort,” said Warren Kay, chief revenue officer at Nexstar Digital, in a statement. “By accessing our inventory and first-party data, marketers now have the ability to seamlessly move dollars between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”