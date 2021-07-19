Altice USA debuts 4K Android TV device for broadband-only subs

Altice USA today introduced Stream, a new 4K Android TV streaming device available to the its Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers.

The device provides access to video content through streaming apps and services available on Google Play along with a free ad-supported streaming television service with 50 live streaming channels including News 12, i24NEWS, Cheddar News, Kabillion, Bon Appétit, Wired, Reelz and Stadium, all of which are presented “in a familiar live TV setting.”

"As more consumers turn to streaming content for their entertainment needs, we are pleased to introduce Stream for our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers to bring a robust array of free, live, and subscription-based content right to their fingertips,” said Hakim Boubazine, president of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “Now, our broadband-only customers who prefer to stream content can simply rely on our new device for their favorite apps, news, and entertainment programming, and our 1 Gig customers get the benefit of receiving it free with their service.”

RELATED: Altice USA, Discovery reach new distribution agreement

Altice is touting Stream’s access to third-party services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and Discovery+, and its support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. The device also includes a Google Assistant voice remote with support for search across live streaming TV and apps.

The new streaming device is available for free to Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers who select 1 Gig service or the highest broadband speed available in their service area. It is available to all other Optimum and Suddenlink broadband-only customers for loyalty pricing of $5 per month.

The new Stream device and FAST are similar to what Comcast has been doing for its broadband-only subscribers through Xfinity Flex and free access to Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service. Other providers including Verizon have also been selling Android TV-based streaming devices to their subscribers.