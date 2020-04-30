Altice USA lost 42,000 subscribers in Q1

Altice One
Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei praised his company’s response the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial results during the first quarter, but warned that negative impacts due to the virus could still be ahead. (Altice USA)

Altice USA reported its first quarter earnings today and despite a net loss of 42,000 video subscribers, the company grew its residential revenue slightly.

The video subscriber losses were well ahead of the 10,000 subscribers lost in the same quarter one year ago. Altice USA ended the quarter with approximately 3.14 million resident video customers.

At the same time, Altice USA said it had its best ever quarterly net broadband additions, which totaled 50,000 (or 60,000 when factoring in Altice Advantage, the company’s low income broadband program). The company said its total unique residential customer relationships grew 0.6% and its residential revenue per customer relationship remained flat at $143.39, which helped drive residential revenue growth of 0.5% year over year.

Sponsored by DriveNets

[Webinar] Why It takes More Than Disaggregation to Build Webscale SP Networks

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 11am ET / 8am PT
Find out how a distributed, disaggregated, and open routing approach offers numerous benefits, including better network agility, unlimited scale, end to vendor lock-in, and reduced costs.

RELATED: Altice USA lost 15,000 video subscribers in Q4

The company’s consolidated revenues grew 2.2% year over year to reach $2.45 billion, thanks in part to business services growing 3.9%, and news and advertising revenue growing 11.4%. Still, the company recorded a net loss attributable to stockholders of $0.9 million, which was significantly lower than the net loss of $25 million during the same quarter last year.

Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei praised his company’s response the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial results during the first quarter, but warned that negative impacts due to the virus could still be ahead.

“Our first quarter results and preliminary April data have given us confidence in our core cable business, especially in broadband. However, we expect that the macroeconomic impact from the pandemic may affect our operations, particularly in our News and Advertising and SMB businesses. Although this reduces revenue and EBITDA visibility, we remain confident in our ability to deliver Free Cash Flow growth in 2020 while maintaining our leverage and share repurchase targets,” he said in a statement.

Read more on
Q1 2020 pay TV subscriber losses Altice USA

Suggested Articles

TVstatic
Operators

Deeper Dive—TV sports fees fall under pressure to take a timeout

Pressure continues to mount for pay TV providers to sideline sports fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

by Ben Munson
Tech

AT&T combines its WarnerMedia and Xandr businesses

AT&T said WarnerMedia and Xandr, its advanced advertising business, are combining.

by Ben Munson
Video

NBCU chief: PVOD will stay as ‘complementary’ offer to theaters

NBCUniversal’s chief executive today addressed premium video on-demand releases that have opened a rift between the studio and movie theater chains.

by Ben Munson