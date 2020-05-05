Cable-backed Ampersand to sell Verizon Fios addressable TV ads

Ampersand – a TV advertising sales and technology company owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox – will now sell Verizon Fios’ addressable TV inventory.

The agreement increases Ampersand’s addressable footprint to more than 60% of all U.S. addressable households, reaching more than 42 million households in the United States, by combining Verizon Fios’ addressable inventory with the combined addressable inventories of Charter, Comcast and Cox.

Verizon Media will also provide access to Verizon Fios TV addressable inventory through the Verizon Media demand-side platform, which it said will be the sole programmatic trading platform for Fios. The company said it’s the first time Verizon Media is opening up addressable TV inventory in its DSP.

RELATED: Verizon Media DSP expansion unifies programmatic, premium and native inventory

The company said that for advertisers who already buy on Verizon Media’s DSP, the addition should enable broader TV buys to be aligned with their connected channel views. Verizon Media’s DSP gives advertisers access to channels including mobile, desktop, video, native, addressable TV, CTV, DOOH and audio.

“Today’s announcement puts more power in the hands of marketers to execute effective, audience-based TV buys across a greater share of the TV advertising landscape,” said Ampersand CEO Nicolle Pangis in a statement. “We are excited to work with Verizon Media in our ongoing mission to simplify, scale and improve advanced TV advertising for advertisers.”

“Addressable TV and OTT advertising offer a unique and unparalleled opportunity to reach consumers in a targeted and meaningful way,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media, in a statement. “Together with Ampersand, we are extending advertiser reach and strengthening demand for publisher content. This relationship is another important milestone for Verizon Media’s roadmap to develop leading omnichannel capabilities for premium sources of demand.”