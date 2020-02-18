Canoe claims 27.3B VOD ad impressions in 2019

Canoe Ventures, an advertising tech company that enables dynamic ad insertion (DAI) to national television programming networks, recorded 27.3 billion video-on-demand ad impressions in 2019.

The total marked an approximately 4% increase over 2018, when the company reported 26 billion ad impressions. The increase follows an overall trend of slowing growth for Canoe, which started out with 6.3 billion VOD ad impressions in 2014.

Chris Pizzurro, vice president of global sales at Canoe, attributed the slower growth to participating networks approaching the limits of their available inventory on the platform.

Canoe – which is owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox – said that MVPD set-top boxes (both QAM and IP) still make up a 79% majority of the enabled devices in its network. The service also operates on MVPD platforms across smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Canoe broke down how ad impressions spread out over the week. Saturday and Sunday saw the most traffic, while each weekday averaged between 3.63 billion and 3.75 billion ad impressions. The company said the average number of ad opportunities per half hour show was approximately seven including promos and bumpers, with mid-roll ads accounting for the majority. Canoe also said for most campaigns it caps ad frequencies at two per episode.

Canoe currently covers 38 million U.S. households across its enabled footprint including Charter, Comcast and Cox. Last year the company added Frontier to that list.

Broadcasters and programmers using Canoe include Fox, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, WarnerMedia, Univision, Discovery Inc, the CW, AMC Networks, A+E, Epix and Starz.