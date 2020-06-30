Charter adds more ‘Latino targeted’ channels

Charter Communications said it will add five “Latino targeted TV networks” ¬– Kids Central, ¡HOLA! TV, Inglés Para Todos, Tarima TV and Hogar de HGTV – to its Spectrum TV lineup.

The networks will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of Spectrum’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages.

“Charter is dedicated to providing our customers with the best programming that reflects their diverse interests,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement. “These networks offer a wide variety of programs in Spanish and English, providing even more choice, entertainment and value for our subscribers.”

Kids Central is targeted at children aged 3-7 and features family entertainment; ¡HOLA! TV is an entertainment and lifestyle network; and Inglés Para Todos is focused on teaching English as a second language. All three of those channels will launch on July 1 for Spectrum TV subscribers.

Tarima TV, which offers 24-hour music programs featuring a broad range of Latino music genres, plans to launch on Spectrum TV lineups in mid-July. A new network from Discovery U.S. Hispanic, Hogar de HGTV, will be available to Spectrum subscribers by August 1.

These networks will join Charter’s existing lineup of Latino targeted, English- and Spanish-language programming for Spectrum TV subscribers. Charter’s Mi Plan Latino offers more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, including more than 75 Spanish-language channels. Charter’s Latino View tier offers customers more than 75 channels in Spanish, on top of any Spectrum TV Select, Silver or Gold package.