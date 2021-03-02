Charter embraces evolving linear TV landscape

Charter in 2020 found itself in the rare position of growing its residential video subscribers amid ongoing subscriber declines throughout the industry.

Despite a return to video subscriber declines in the fourth quarter, Charter grew its residential video customer base by 19,000 in 2020, compared to a decline of 484,000 in 2019. So, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge still sees some runway for traditional video. During a Morgan Stanley investor conference today, he said that live TV will continue to be sold in a linear package for a “significant period of time” and that there are still lots of people who enjoy that experience.

“But it is being priced out of the market in many ways and the new streaming products, which really haven’t been successful in a linear perspective yet, are gaining some traction in the marketplace,” he said. “I think we can manage our video relationships with customers going forward and we can sell streaming packages and be a storefront and an aggregator.”

Charter currently sells streaming TV options including Spectrum Choice, Essentials or Stream alongside its traditional Spectrum TV product. Rutledge said his company has been successful selling OTT video products and skinnier bundles for price-sensitive customers. He also said there’s still a lot of value in traditional pay TV bundles, which would cost more and have smaller distribution if they were recreated with programmers’ individual direct-to-consumer apps.

Charter, like all traditional distributors, has to consider services like Disney+, Discovery+, Peacock and HBO Max when negotiating linear renewals with programmers. But Charter also now has to consider its own linear streaming services, which Rutledge pointed out feature some of the same content found on FASTs like Pluto TV.

“How those relationships work in the long run, which ones customers will gravitate toward, I’m not sure. But there’s opportunity there for us with the content companies to make it good for them and make it good for us,” he said.