Charter expands access to more channels amid COVID-19 crisis

Charter Communications said it will provide Disney Junior, Disney XD, Game Show Network and UPtv at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels.

The cable provider said the additional channels will be available until the last week of May.

“These family-friendly networks feature hours of programming, movies and classic shows that can be enjoyed by customers of all ages,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter, in a statement. “We hope that opening these networks up to all our video customers will provide even more entertainment options for families staying at home.”

RELATED: AT&T and Charter offer free Showtime during COVID-19 outbreak

Charter, like most other TV providers, has been offering extended programming to its subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the company said it would provide both Showtime and Epix at no additional charge through Sunday, April 19 to Spectrum TV customers who did not currently receive those channels.

Charter has also been offering additional protections and compensations for its employees during the outbreak. On Monday, the company promised no layoffs or furloughs for at least the next 60 days.

The company is also planning wage increases for all hourly workers from $15 to $20 over the next two years with immediate increases of $1.50 an hour for frontline field and customer operations employees. Charter also said it’s offering three weeks of COVID-19 related flex time and enhanced health plans to waive costs for diagnostic testing services and telehealth visits for 90 days.

“These employees are providing the critical services that allow for uninterrupted internet, telephone and TV news for more than 29 million customers including lifeline institutions like hospitals, first responders and government facilities. We are grateful for their around-the-clock work supporting and maintaining our customers’ residential and business connectivity needs during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. At Charter, we will continue to support our employees as we navigate together the competing demands placed on all of us during this pandemic,” the company said in a statement.