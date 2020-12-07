Comcast brings CBS All Access to Xfinity X1

Comcast is making CBS All Access available on its Xfinity X1 this week, following the launch of the app on Xfinity Flex earlier this year.

Xfinity is the first pay TV provider to offer CBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. X1 customers will be able to watch CBS All Access’ offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies, according to a blog post by Comcast Cable SVP of Video and Entertainment Rebecca Heap.

To launch the app and access the streaming service over the internet, X1 customers can say “CBS All Access” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, or they can also simply say the title of the show they want to watch.

RELATED: Comcast says demand for OTT content up 80% on its platform

In November at FierceVideo’s StreamTV show, Heap said that demand for OTT content is up 80% year-over-year on Comcast’s platforms. The company has recently launched streaming services including Peacock, its own ad-supported service, along with Hulu and Sling TV.

Peacock and third-party streaming content has been particularly important for Flex, the aggregation platform that Comcast gives to its broadband-only subscribers. The company recently revealed that more than 2 million Flex devices have been deployed within Comcast’s footprint, and Heap said that growth in monthly active users on Flex has offset subscriber losses in Comcast’s traditional video business.

For its part, CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month with ads and $9.99 without ads. It recently added the flagship brands Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Smithsonian.

RELATED: CBS All Access will become Paramount+ in 2021

In 2021, ViacomCBS plans to rebrand the CBS All Access service as Paramount+. And the company has indicated it’s planning a significant expansion of first-run originals, including originals from all the brands, added to the streaming service.