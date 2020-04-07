Comcast opens its VOD vaults further amid COVID-19 crisis

Comcast is giving its Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers even further access to video-on-demand content as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Xfinity customers with X1 and Flex can now watch on-demand content from a range of African American-, Latino- and International-focused entertainment channels. These include AFRO, Aspire TV, Black News Channel, Brown Sugar, Impact Network, kweliTV, REVOLT, The Africa Channel, TV One, CBeebies, Cinelatino, Cine Sony, Cinema Dinamita MX, Kanal D Drama, Kids Central en español, Pantaya, RCN Novelas, Universo, ViendoMovies, Vme Kids, Filipino On Demand, Hi-YAH!, KOCOWA (all programs subtitled in English) and TV5MONDE.

“All year round, we provide our customers with a wide variety of diverse and in-language programming and we're happy to work with our partners to make a selection available for free,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable, in a statement.

The move from Comcast comes after late last month the cable provider announced free access to on-demand content from Showtime and Epix for its X1 and Flex subscribers.

Along with the on-demand catalogs from Showtime and Epix, X1 subscribers can also access CuriosityStream, HISTORY Vault, Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing, The Reading Corner and DOGTV. All of the previews will be available for 30 days except CuriosityStream, which will be available for 60 days and limited to the top 300 titles. Flex customers get access to everything above, too, with the exception of the Showtime preview, which on Flex only includes 30 days of select free originals starting with "City On A Hill" and "Kidding."

Other TV providers including Sling TV, AT&T, YouTube TV and Charter have also been providing free access to news, entertainment and premium channels while many Americans are under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.