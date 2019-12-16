Consolidated Communications expands CCiTV rollout in New England

Consolidated Communications, a regional pay TV and broadband provider, is expanding the New England footprint for its CCiTV product.

The company is introducing its TV service to consumers in Vermont and making the service available to additional locations in Maine and New Hampshire. CCiTV was already available in southern Maine and in the Lakes Region, central and southern New Hampshire.

CCiTV offers nearly 200 live, local, national and premium channels, and offers features including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, HD with 4K compatibility and cloud DVR. The service starts at $24.99 per month for the basic tier (which offers more than 30 channels), and goes all the way up to $84.41 per month for more than 180 channels.

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

“We’re excited to bring our one-of-a-kind TV service to all of Northern New England,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications, in a statement. “The cloud-based technology delivers unmatched quality, flexibility and reliability.”

RELATED: Consolidated becomes first NCTC operator to offer FuboTV

CCiTV customers can watch on a TV, computer, tablet or phone, and also get the option of skipping Consolidated’s set-top box and using a connected TV streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV instead. CCiTV has content deals with network groups including A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks and others.

This service is available in Vermont locations, including, but not limited to, Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Colchester, Dorset, Hartford, Manchester, Montpelier, Readsboro, Rutland, and Williston. In Maine, CCiTV is available in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Lewiston, Portland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham and Waterville, as well as numerous additional locations throughout the state. New Hampshire locations, such as Center Harbor, Chesterfield, Concord, Derry, Dover, Epping, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, New London, Portsmouth, Rochester and Salem, are among the towns where CCiTV is available.