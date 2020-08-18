Cox Contour adds Cinedigm’s subscription streaming services

Cinedigm is launching its subscription-based video-on-demand services – CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama – on Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player.

Cox TV customers can now sign up to receive these networks through the Contour platform. Cox subscribers can get a free 7-day trial by signing up within the Contour and Contour Stream Player platforms. After the free trial, CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama will be added to customers’ service for $4.99 per month.

“There are more than 80 million households in the US that subscribe to cable(1), so we are pleased to partner with Cox to bring our premium channels to their customers seeking high-quality, low cost alternatives to traditional premium services,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks, in a statement. “The partnership continues our strategy to further expand the reach of our channels across all platforms.”

Sponsored by Google Cloud Webinar: Remote Post Production In The Cloud Video production companies across the world have traditionally been tethered to physical facilities, but with the advent of covid-19, remote post production capabilities are more important than ever. Join this webinar to learn more about how video producers can utilize Google Cloud infrastructure, along with partner applications, to develop a remote post production suite that brings your artists and editors together, no matter where they are. Register Now

RELATED: Cinedigm strikes distribution deal on Littlstar gaming platform

The partnership with Cox arrives after other recent deals for Cinedigm. Earlier this month, the company signed a distribution agreement with Littlstar, a streaming service that focuses on gaming content. In July, several films from Cinedigm’s library were included with NBCUniversal’s Peacock at launch and Cinedigm said that it will be rolling out more than 250 Films and TV series episodes on Peacock during the next months.

As is the case with many other free, ad-supported streaming services – particularly during the pandemic – Cinedigm has been growing this year. In May 2020, Cinedigm said counted approximately 13.2 million monthly active ad-supported viewers across its digital networks distributed via linear Free Ad-supported TV (FAST) and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), up more than 38% from the 9.7 million viewers reported in March 2020, and up nearly 193% from the 4.5 million viewers reported in October 2019.