Cox taps Fenwick for content acquisition role after Albert retires

Cox Communications said that Suzanne Fenwick has been promoted to senior vice president of content acquisition, a role she’ll take over after Cox veteran Andy Albert retires.

Albert, who has been with Cox for more than 25 years and currently serves as chief content strategist for the cable operator, will retire at the end of the year.

Fenwick has served as a vice president on Cox’s content acquisition team since 2013 and now she’ll oversee all video programming provider relationships and content acquisition, including the negotiation of program carriage agreements with major content producers. She will also help set the company’s long-term video content and distribution strategy including streaming, on demand and diverse programming. The company said Fenwick’s current position will be backfilled and report directly to her.

Prior to focusing on content acquisition, Fenwick served for several years as executive director of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions where she managed both the acquisition and sale of Travel Channel, the sale of past wireless spectrum and tower assets and a private transaction for Cox Communications buying back its outstanding shares.

“Suzanne has been in the middle of many of our most strategic negotiations in her career and has the experience and the thoughtful approach to lead our content team into the rapidly evolving future,” said Perley McBride, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a statement.

The changeover at Cox comes less than one year after Kathy Payne, a veteran cable television executive who spent more than 20 years at Cox including 13 years as vice president of content acquisition, departed her position running content acquisition for Amazon Prime Video Channels.