Disney+ nears integration deal with Sky

Disney’s new streaming video service, Disney+, is reportedly on the verge of an integration deal with European pay TV operator Sky.

According to the Telegraph, Sky is working with Disney to fully integrate Disney+ alongside the rest of the provider’s programming. This could differ from deals with competitors BT and Virgin Media, both of which may be limited to offering the Disney+ app on their platforms.

As the report points out, the Sky-Disney+ arrangement will likely be similar to Sky’s deal with Netflix, which the companies earlier this month renewed.

RELATED: Netflix eyes faster growth through pay TV and mobile service bundles

The launch on Sky Q set-top boxes could coincide with Disney’s recently announced European expansion plans for March. The streaming service will launch in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020. It will be priced at £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription.

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on Nov. 12 priced at $6.99 per month. At the same time, it arrived in Canada and the Netherlands priced at $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively. In November, Disney+ also launched in Australia and New Zealand, priced at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.

Disney expects Disney+ will grow to between 60 million and 90 million subscribers, and is expected to be profitable, all by 2024. The company has yet to announce official subscriber totals for the service, but it did say that it recorded 10 million sign-ups one day after launch.