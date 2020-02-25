Humax grows its lineup of RDK-enabled devices

Humax, a provider of video and broadband customer premises equipment (CPE), is expanding its portfolio of RDK-enabled devices for service operators.

Reference Design Kit is a broadband, video and connected device technology standard with backing from major cable operators including Comcast, Charter and Liberty Global. In 2018, RDK Management said that use of the RDK software stack was up 62% over 2017, from 25 million pay TV set-tops and gateways to around 40 million.

Humax is unveiling its RDK-powered 4K Soundbox, GPON gateway and DOCSIS 3.1 gateway. All the new products are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2020. Humax also joined the RDK Video Accelerator program and announced its first RDK Video Accelerator 4K IP reference set-top box. The device is pre-integrated with the RDK application framework and the Metrological App Store.

Humax’s involvement with the Accelerator program follows ARRIS’ recent launch of the VIP5202W UHD IP set-top with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and voice control compatibility.

RELATED: ARRIS and Metrological team for RDK Lab Accelerator set-top box

“Humax is committed to continuous innovation, and that is especially true when it comes to RDK devices,” said Jeff Kim, executive vice president of worldwide sales for Humax, in a statement. “For many of the leading video and broadband providers around the world, RDK is their software platform of choice, and we’re excited to deliver them this portfolio of new products. From our 4K IP set-top box and 4K Soundbox, to our GPON and DOCSIS gateways, we have RDK-powered solutions to meet the growing market demands.”

“Humax has been a leading contributor to the RDK community for years, and today’s announcement is another powerful case in point,” said Steve Heeb, president and general manager of RDK, in a statement. “On the video side, their stylish new RDK Video Accelerator IP set-top box will enable service providers to quickly test and launch new video applications for deployment. On the broadband side, Humax’s state-of-the-art RDK gateways for fiber and cable are designed to serve the needs of our community today, and into the future.”