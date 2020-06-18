Industry Voices—Greeson: Could the flight from legacy pay TV be easing?

FierceVideo and The StreamTV Show are excited to announce our inaugural virtual StreamTV Summer Research Summit, taking place June 29-30. Throughout June, we’ll be running blog posts from top industry analysts who’ll be presenting at the event.

TDG has long focused its primary research on the proclivities and behaviors of adult broadband users instead of on U.S. adults in general. Broadband households are not only dominant (accounting for 85% of all U.S. households) but, from a researcher’s perspective, inherently more interesting to study.

This is certainly true with their use of video services. As TDG first forecast in 2008, as streaming video viewing accelerated, the role and necessity of traditional pay TV services would be redefined. It would take a decade or more for this to play out, but streaming video would evolve from merely supplementing pay TV services to being a legitimate replacement.

This essay discusses a few of the top-line findings from TDG’s April 2020 survey of adult broadband users that subscribe to pay TV services, specifically their proclivity toward downgrading or canceling service in the next few months.

Legacy outlook

According to TDG’s latest research, the proclivity to downgrade or cancel legacy pay TV services may be moderating.

As illustrated, 18% of ABUs that use a legacy MVPD are moderately likely or definitely will downgrade service in the next few months. Separately, 11% of legacy MVPD users are inclined to cancel service altogether and instead use OTA, streaming or other non-pay-TV sources for TV video, two points lower than in 2019.

While this does not foreshadow a sea change in consumer sentiment, it does suggest that 2020 will see a pause in the ever-higher rates of downgrades and cancellations we’ve observed in the last five years.

How are vMVPDs faring?

Unfortunately, not only have virtual pay TV services failed to make up for legacy losses, but they suffer from even higher rates of downgrades and cancellations.

Four out of 10 vMVPD users are to varying degrees likely to downgrade their service in the next few months, while three out of 10 are likely to cancel altogether and live without a pay TV service. Top-2 scores are 31% and 22% respectively, rates far higher than traditional MVPD users. These sentiments may explain why first quarter 2020 vMVPD subscribers actually declined by 150,000 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the first such loss in the service’s history.

Rationale

As we’ve learned over the last decade, the inclination to downgrade or cancel one’s pay TV service is the product of multiple factors.

The chief reason for downgrading or canceling legacy pay TV service remains the need to reduce household expenses. Notably, six out of 10 respondents cite the need to reduce expenses specifically because of the loss of income during the pandemic. The question, of course, is whether household economics will improve, stay the same or worsen when conditions normalize (as best they can). TDG continues to field research on how consumer expectations will evolve during the normalization process.

Poor value is also an important factor in downgrade and cancellation proclivities (67% and 68% respectively), meaning that service costs outweigh its benefits. This is distinct from the need to reduce expenses, which is a product of a household’s general economic condition versus an indictment of a specific service.

Nearly two-thirds of those likely to cancel their legacy pay-TV service cite poor customer service as a reason, while around half cite increased use of SVOD and TVOD services. Interestingly, half of downgraders and cancellers also cite the use of others’ passwords as a reason for these proclivities.

The future of pay TV services in the U.S. is far from certain. Though subscriber counts will continue to decline for the at least the next five years, ARPU will continue to increase. And by shedding low-margin customers prone to churn, operators are honing in on a much more lucrative target: mid-to-high-end households who are not only more loyal but can afford robust multi-service packages (broadband, mobile phone, home monitoring, etc).

Michael Greeson co-founded TDG in 2004 and has since served as president and director of research. A 20-year veteran of the connected consumer and broadband media spaces, he has designed more than 50 quantitative consumer research studies and written or contributed to more than 160 reports analyzing emerging broadband-based services and business models. Greeson has a long history of being among the most accurate forecasters in the business.

