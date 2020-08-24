Liberty Global’s new set-top box cuts energy use by 77%

Liberty Global said its new 4K Mini TV set-top box reduces energy use by 77% compared to previous set-top boxes and has a maximum power usage of under 5W, even when watching 4K content.

The Mini – which is made from 35% recycled plastic and uses no single-use plastic in its casing – runs on Liberty Global’s next-gen TV platform, Horizon 4. It is the company’s first all-IP device, meaning that it only needs a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection from a cable, fiber or mobile source. It also runs on the power from a TV’s USB input.

The box is available starting today to UPC Poland new and existing customers and Liberty Global it will eventually be introduced in its other Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC markets across six European countries.

RELATED: Netflix renews integration deal with Liberty Global in Europe

“Our new 4K box is very small in size, but it packs a mighty punch, giving our customers a cutting-edge 4K viewing experience across the full spectrum of live, on-demand and streamed content. Moreover, the 4K Mini TV Box combines technological innovation with our long-standing commitment to sustainability, delivering a world-class viewing experience while reducing energy consumption and use of plastics,” said Liberty Global CTO Enrique Rodriguez in a statement.

The 4K Mini supports access to live TV, replay TV, on-demand content and access to built-in OTT apps in image quality up to 4K and Dolby sound. The box also allows users to stream self-generated content from their phones direct to their TV and is operated by a Bluetooth-connected voice-enabled remote control.

The box was developed by Liberty Global’s in-house designers and built by Commscope.