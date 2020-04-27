NCTC sets Kaon Android TV set-top deal for cable operator members

Android TV logo
(Android)

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), which represents more than 750 broadband and cable operators, set a new deal with Kaon Media, a cable box and broadband equipment manufacturer.

Under the terms of the agreement, NCTC member operators will receive preferred pricing on the Kaon KSTB2020 managed Android set-top box and voice-enabled remote control. The new agreement also provides member-exclusive benefits including end-to-end device monitoring and management via the KAON Remote Management Solution, guaranteed stock levels, product and user guide customization, tech support and maintenance SLAs, as well as marketing support.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kaon,” said Steve Beardslee, senior director of video and technology at NCTC, in a statement. “Many NCTC members continue to deploy app-based streaming video services, and this agreement provides them a cost-effective managed set top box solution that is simple to install, allows customers to easily access their favorite TV shows, and includes  management tools within KRMS to ensure a great customer experience.”

Sponsored by DriveNets

[Webinar] Why It takes More Than Disaggregation to Build Webscale SP Networks

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 11am ET / 8am PT
Find out how a distributed, disaggregated, and open routing approach offers numerous benefits, including better network agility, unlimited scale, end to vendor lock-in, and reduced costs.

RELATED: NCTC scores discounts with Amazon, Cisco and others for its members

“We are proud to partner with NCTC to supply our new Android TV set-top box devices to NCTC members. We are sure that the new set-top box will rev up the engagement with subscribers and create value for every member’s home entertainment services,” said Eric Hybertson, senior vice president of Kaon Media, in a statement.

The new agreement is effective immediately and runs through February 16, 2022. NCTC members who want to participate may place orders for Kaon’s set-top boxes and voice enabled remote controls through NCTC’s online hardware store.

Earlier this year, NCTC set a new agreement that allows its members to buy Amazon Fire TV devices – including the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube – at a discount, and then offer sell them bundled with pay TV or broadband services to their subscribers.

Read more on
set-top box NCTC Android TV

Suggested Articles

HBO Max
Video

HBO Max adds Apple device support

HBO Max, AT&T’s upcoming streaming video service, is slowly but surely adding to its lineup of supported devices and platforms.

by Ben Munson
Food Network Kitchen
Video

Amazon makes Food Network Kitchen free for Fire TV, tablet users

Food Network Kitchen, a subscription streaming service from Amazon and Discovery, Inc., will be free for a year for Amazon Fire TV and tablet users.

by Ben Munson
Financial

Limelight sees record OTT traffic, offset by live-event declines

The company saw record traffic levels that were 30% greater on a year-over-year basis, starting in the last two weeks of March.

by Linda Hardesty