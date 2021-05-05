RDK tops 80M cable, broadband devices deployed

RDK Management today provided an update on worldwide adoption of cable and broadband devices running RDK open-source software.

The number of RDK devices deployed globally rose to 80 million, up from 60 million since last spring. RDK is now deployed across more than 30 service providers throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia including Comcast, Cox, J:COM, Liberty Global, Rogers, Shaw, SFR, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VTR and Ziggo.

“With more than 80 million device deployments, RDK adoption continues to accelerate and serve as the foundational software platform for service providers across their various OEMs and network topologies for video, broadband and IoT devices,” said Jason Briggs, executive director of RDK, in a statement. “The common refrain we hear from operators is that RDK provides them with maximum versatility and transparency, while keeping them in complete control over their consumer-facing experience and device telemetry.”

RELATED: RDK reveals next-gen software for cable set-top boxes

RDK has expanded its presence within video businesses through the rollouts of RDK4, Lightning App language and RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes over the past year. Within broadband, RDK software now spans across DOCSIS, DSL and GPON gateways, which Briggs said is particularly beneficial to service providers operating a mix of transport networks within their footprints.

“We’re also excited about delivering a variety of new support services, training, testing tools, and recruiting resources to enable the RDK community to more easily scale with the RDK,” he said.

RDK said there are now more than 500 technology companies within the RDK community, up from 430 the previous year. That includes consumer electronics manufacturers, SoC companies, software developers, system integrators and service providers.

Last year saw the introduction of RDK4, which provides standardized APIs that enable operators to integrate new user interfaces, apps and app stores into set-top boxes. As part of RDK4, the Firebolt app platform provides a common way to support Lightning, HTML5 and native streaming apps within RDK.

Beneath that, Thunder serves as the architectural communication layer, or modular microservices layer, for managing app life cycles and facilitating communication between Firebolt and RDK core components. RDK core components are used by operators to help manage essential video functions, including video tuning, diagnostics, telemetry and operator-specific requirements including DVB and Wi-Fi management.

RDK4 is also available as a turnkey option through the RDK Video Accelerator program, which provides development and set-top boxes from OEMs including CommScope, Humax, KAON and Skyworth. The set-top boxes come pre-integrated with the Metrological App Store.