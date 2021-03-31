Technicolor has deployed over 10M Android TV set-top boxes

Technicolor’s Connected Home division said it has now deployed more than 10 million Android TV set-top boxes since starting out in 2016.

The company said service providers that use its Android TV STBs include Cogeco, Telus, Echostar and WideOpenWest in North America; Bharti Airtel, Foxtel and Tata Sky in Asia; Altibox, Canal Digital and Etisalat in the EMEA region; and Dish Mexico in Latin America.

“As the number one provider of Android TV STBs in the world, Technicolor Connected Home has worked successfully to meet network service provider (NSP) deployment requirements across the globe over the past year. We have met these demands despite the production and supply chain challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mounir Toutah, video product director at Technicolor Connected Home, in a statement.

Technicolor cited data from Industry Research that suggests global demand for Android TV set-top boxes is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.8% between 2021 and 2026. The company said demand has been strong globally with particularly strong adoption of Android TV in Asia and EMEA.

“Subscribers appreciate the convenience of streamlining access to video services through NSP provided set-top boxes in the home as well as the added benefit of not incurring additional costs for retail equipment. Android TV has played an important role in improving the overall user experience and level of customer satisfaction, thus reducing churn, while elevating the reach of OTT content providers,” Toutah said.

Last August, Google said there were over 80% more Android TV monthly active devices than a year ago as demand for content and video apps increases. The company said Android TV is now working with seven of the top 10 smart TV OEMs and more than 160 pay TV operators.