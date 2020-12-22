WideOpenWest says WOW! tv+ now reaches 95% of its footprint

Cable operator WideOpenWest said that WOW! tv+, its IP-based linear video service, is now available to nearly all of its customers.

The service, which launched earlier this year in Columbus, Ohio, now reaches nearly 95% of homes across the company's service footprint with markets including Auburn, Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama; Augusta, Columbus and Fort Gordon, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan; and Pinellas and Panama City, Florida.

WOW! tv+ includes cloud DVR functionality, voice control through Google Assistant and access to third-party streaming apps like Netflix through the Google Play store. WOW! said the service recently launched on Amazon's Fire TV stick.

"We're thrilled that our customers in these markets are enjoying our WOW! tv+ offering as their chosen alternative to the traditional cable TV experience," said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder in a statement. "With families staying home now more than ever, customers can choose how and when they consume their entertainment with the satisfaction of knowing they are backed by our reliable high-speed data network. We're looking forward to expanding WOW! tv+ to additional markets and even more customers in the future."

Questions about the future of WOW! tv+ arose earlier this year when the product was pulled from the company’s homepage. However, the company confirmed that WOW! tv+ was still available alongside other options WOW! offers including YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV and Philo. WOW! tv+ is currently marketed on the company’s website.

“WOW! tv+ is an important choice we offer customers and we're committed to continuing to introduce it in markets across our footprint,” the company said in a statement. “Consumer behavior shows us they want the ease and flexibility of an HSD Only service.”