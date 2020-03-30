WOW! CEO Elder hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Elder

Cable operator WOW! said that CEO Teresa Elder was admitted to a local hospital in Denver on March 27 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The company said that Elder had been working remotely since March 16, following WOW!'s decision to transition all non-essential positions to work-from-home status.

"All of WOW! is united in wishing Teresa a quick and full recovery," said Jeff Marcus, board chairman for WOW!, in a statement. "The board, her leadership team and every WOW! employee offers their support and prayers to her and her family."

While Elder recovers, Bill Case, chief information officer, is serving as acting CEO. Additionally, Marcus is temporarily taking on a formal leadership role as executive chairman.

RELATED: WOW! launches IP-based TV service in Columbus, Ohio

Elder’s hospitalization comes during a year in which WOW! has seen considerable upheaval in its executive management team. Earlier this month, CFO Rich Fish – who has been with WOW! for seven years – announced that he is leaving the company effective April 1.

In January, the company hired Henry Hryckiewicz – who had most recently served as senior vice president of engineering operations for residential and business services for Time Warner Cable – as its new chief technology officer.

WOW!, like many other broadband and video providers, has pledged to keep Americans connected during the COVID-19 crisis. The company said it will not disconnect service for non-payment and said it will arrange payment plans for any customers having trouble paying bills. The company also said that it is no longer implementing a planned rate adjustment to the broadcast TV fee and sports surcharge for TV service, nor will it will charge late fees.