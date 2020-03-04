WOW! launches IP-based TV service in Columbus, Ohio

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone is working on its own alternative to traditional cable television with the launch of WOW! tv+ in Columbus, Ohio.

The new Android TV-based service is available to WOW!’s broadband subscribers. It includes cloud DVR, access to an on-demand library, a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store. The company said WOW! tv+ is an IP-based video service that is an upgrade to WOW!'s traditional cable options and that it allows for its consumers who don't want to cut the cord to continue to consume information via their cable box.

"Our WOW! tv+ offering in Columbus is another way we are providing choices to consumers and empowering them to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!, in a statement. "The industry is changing and so is WOW!. Moving to an IP-based video service makes more efficient use of our broadband network, ultimately providing our customers with an enhanced viewing experience."

The WOW tv+ trial in Columbus comes along as the cable provider is conducting a different streaming TV trial in Charleston, South Carolina.

The company said new customers in Charleston can choose their preferred streaming service and package “giving them complete control to choose the services that fit their lifestyle and budget.” New customers will receive free in-home set up along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick.

WOW! provides services in 19 markets including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company said it lost 6,300 video subscribers in the third quarter of 2019, taking its total down to 380,800 subscribers.

This article was updated to clarify that WOW tv+ is an IP-based TV service.