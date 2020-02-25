WOW! targets cord cutters with Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Philo offers

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone is teaming up with Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Philo to give its broadband customers in Charleston, South Carolina, lots of options for cutting the cord.

The company said new customers in Charleston can choose their preferred streaming service and package “giving them complete control to choose the services that fit their lifestyle and budget.” New customers will receive free in-home set up along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick.

"WOW! has always put a high value on offering choices to consumers. This is one more way we're empowering customers to determine when, where and how they consume information and entertainment," said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder in a statement. "Our robust broadband network is the natural choice for HSD customers in Charleston who want to access streaming services on their terms."

WOW! provides services in 19 markets including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company said it lost 6,300 video subscribers in the third quarter of 2019, taking its total down to 380,800 subscribers.

CEO Teresa Elder said the company’s growing broadband business is helping to offset video losses.

“As we have discussed, the focus on our customers has been the hallmark of our transformation efforts, and this has been why we continue to provide a compelling video offering for customers who want linear video. At the same time, while we are not happy to have declines in subscription revenues, the mix shift towards HSD is accretive to the business,” Elder said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

WOW!’s trial offer of virtual MVPDs as an alternative to traditional video service is part of a larger trend among smaller operators in the U.S. This week also saw Windstream announce that it will begin selling YouTube TV directly to its customers.