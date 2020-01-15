YouTube TV sets resale deal with Cincinnati Bell, Hawaiian Telcom

Live streaming TV service YouTube TV has set another distribution agreement with a traditional pay TV operator.

Cincinnati Bell announced a new partnership with YouTube TV that will allow its customers in the Cincinnati, Ohio area and in Hawaii to buy the streaming service directly from them.

“Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom are pleased to offer our customers YouTube TV and give them another option to access content whether they are at home using our high-speed Internet, or on the go using a cellular connection or Wi-Fi network,” said Tom Simpson, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Bell, in a statement. “This partnership will further simplify the decision-making process for many of our customers who want flexible, innovative, and cost-efficient content platforms.”

For both Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom customers, YouTube TV can be added to their existing bills for $49.99 per month.

The new distribution deal for YouTube TV comes after the service already reached a similar deal with Verizon. Verizon last week rolled out new “Mix & Match” pricing options that allow its subscribers to pair home internet and phone with different TV options including YouTube TV.

Last year, Verizon announced it had expanded its deal with Google and planned to sell YouTube TV directly to all its wireless and broadband subscribers. The company said it would “offer unique, high-value YouTube TV promotions to customers across platforms.” The YouTube TV offering is targeted at Verizon’s wireless, 5G home broadband and Fios broadband subscribers.