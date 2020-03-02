AT&T TV arrives with two-year contracts and big price bumps in second year

AT&T TV, the company’s new streaming TV service, is finally launching nationwide today with steep discounts for the first year of new two-year contracts.

The company is packaging AT&T TV with 1 gig internet service for $39.99/month each for 12 months with a 24-month agreement. It’s also selling 1 gig service on its own for $49.99/month for 12 months.

That pricing carries over to the company’s standalone video packages for AT&T TV. AT&T TV starts at $49.99/month for the Entertainment package and then jumps to $54.99/month for Choice and $64.99/month for Xtra. But those prices only apply for the first 12 months of a 24-month contract. After the first year, Entertainment rises to $93/month, Choice goes up to $110/month and Xtra goes up to $124/month. All packages including Choice and higher also carry an $8.49/month regional sports fee.

All AT&T TV packages include a cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage, access to the Google Play store and a Google Assistant-powered voice remote along with AT&T’s Android-based streaming box. Choice and Xtra come with 45,000 and 50,000 on-demand titles, respectively.

AT&T said the AT&T TV voice remote will work for unified search and discovery across the platform and it will function as a voice assistant for playing music, controlling smart home devices and other features.

AT&T TV supports third-party streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube. It will also feature HBO Max when it launches in May and the company said it’s working on integrating more apps.

The nationwide rollout for AT&T TV was slightly delayed from the original target of February 2020. The service is being positioned alongside HBO Max as the two main cogs in AT&T’s video service strategy going forward. AT&T is also hoping that AT&T TV can help reverse the video subscriber slide it’s been in due to huge losses at DirecTV and declines for AT&T TV Now. During the fourth quarter, the company lost another 945,000 premium video subscribers and another 219,000 streaming subscribers.