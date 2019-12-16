Dish Network’s Hopper 3 adds support for Amazon Prime Video

Dish Network today added support for the Amazon Prime Video subscription service to its Hopper 3 set-top box.

Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 customers and accessible via the app menu or Dish voice remote. Amazon’s 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

“Amazon Prime Video on Hopper gives our customers the most seamless way to access the content they already know and love,” said Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, in a statement. “Rather than switching between inputs, devices or even remotes to watch Prime Video, our customers get the convenience of having all of their programming in one place, providing more value to the Hopper 3 experience.”

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

RELATED: Dish Network sets deal to let INCOMPAS members resell its video products

“We’re committed to providing customers with the best viewing experience possible and that means giving them even more ways to watch Prime Video,” said Andrew Bennett, director of worldwide business development for Amazon Prime Video, in a statement. “With Prime Video now available on Hopper 3, we are making it easy for even more Dish customers to immediately start enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies on Prime Video.”

Amazon Prime joins Dish’s catalog of integrated video streaming options, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids.

For Prime Video, this is the second significant pay TV partnership this month. TiVo is launching the Amazon Prime Video app on some TiVo devices for its pay TV operator customers nationwide. The integration means that pay TV subscribers with an Amazon Prime membership can stream content via the Prime Video app on select TiVo devices, and use the TiVo voice remote. Customers can also use OnePass, a TiVo feature that gathers every episode of a series available from anywhere.