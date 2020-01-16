FuboTV expands 4K to cover entertainment programming

Virtual MVPD fuboTV, which has been at the forefront of offering live streaming 4K content, is expanding its lineup to cover 4K entertainment programming.

The service has so far focused its 4K content coverage on live sports including the MLB playoffs NCAA basketball, NASCAR and the upcoming Super Bowl. Now the service is branching out with the availability of BBC America’s “Seven Worlds, One Planet.”

For the next seven Saturday nights, fuboTV subscribers can tune in to BBC America for new episodes of nature documentary series in HD. Then, on the following day, each episode will then be available in 4K. Non-4K versions of each episode will also be available on-demand.

The service said more 4K entertainment programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

FuboTV initially launched with a focus on live sports programming like soccer, but has overtime expanded its content lineup to include entertainment programming from network groups including Discovery.

In December, the virtual MVPD said that its subscribers on average watch more than 103 hours of television per month, up 135% year over year. The company also said that the majority of that viewing happens on connected TVs, which account for more than 93 hours per month of fuboTV users’ average watch time.

Entertainment programming accounts for the biggest chunk of time spent on fuboTV. The service said entertainment takes up 43% of viewing hours alongside 33% for sports and 24% for news. The company said that subscribers who watch sports, entertainment and news programming combined retain 13% higher in the first month after the free trial period than users who just watch entertainment, 27% higher than users who just watch entertainment and news, and 54% higher than users how just watch news content.