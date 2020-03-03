Hulu with Live TV launches on PlayStation 4

Starting today, Hulu + Live TV will begin rolling out on PlayStation 4 consoles as more virtual MVPDs seek to fill the gap left behind by PlayStation Vue.

Current PlayStation 4 users who already have Hulu can switch to Hulu + Live TV through their account settings on Hulu.com and current Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access live channels through the Hulu app on PlayStation 4.

The arrival of Hulu + Live TV on PlayStation comes after YouTube TV earlier this year announced its plans to launch an app on the gaming console. PlayStation Vue was previously the only vMVPD option for PlayStation 4 consoles but that ended when Vue shut down on January 30.

RELATED: YouTube TV launches on PlayStation 4

The app launches for both YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV put the services in a better position to potentially catch some of the estimated 500,000 subscribers that Vue had before it closed down.

YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are both growing faster than their competitors in the vMVPD space. Hulu + Live TV ended the fourth quarter with 3.2 million subscribers, up from 1.7 million one year ago, and YouTube TV ended the fourth quarter with more than 2 million subscribers, up from approximately 1 million a year ago.

Hulu + Live TV is also currently supported by Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, select LG and Samsung TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.