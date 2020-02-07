Sling TV celebrates ‘National Cut the Cord Day’ with deals

Sling TV
The deals are available February 7-11 to coincide with “National Cut the Cord Day,” which Sling TV insists is an official holiday. (Sling TV)

Sling TV is celebrating “National Cut the Cord Day” and its fifth anniversary with a handful of service and device deals for new and existing customers.

New and returning customers can get a first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $5 or a first month of both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $20. Existing customers get a free preview of five Extras on Sling TV for five days: Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, News Extra and Sports Extra.

The company is also offering cord cutter bundles for new customers who pre-pay for three months of Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue at full price. For those new subscribers there’s an option to get an AirTV 2, an AirTV Mini and an indoor OTA antenna for $5; or an AirTV 2, two AirTV Minis and an indoor OTA antenna for $55.

RELATED: Sling TV raises prices by $5/month, adds Fox News and other channels

The deals are available February 7-11 to coincide with “National Cut the Cord Day,” which the company insists is an official holiday. Sling TV partnered with National Calendar Day to establish the first-ever observance of the day. The company has even set up a Cord Cutters Hotline, which can be accessed toll-free at 855-553-2862, to add to the festivities.

“For the past five years, we’ve been dedicated to making live TV streaming simple, easy and affordable – helping Americans save $1.2 billion through cord-cutting,” said Warren Schlichting, Sling TV group president, in a statement. “National Cut the Cord Day is designed to take away any excuse to cling to cable. We want to help future Slingers find out how easy it is to cut the cord and get started on Sling TV.”

