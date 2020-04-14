Sling TV pours out free ‘Happy Hour’ primetime streaming

Sling TV’s going to happy hour! You in? The streaming TV service just announced that it’s making its service free for everyone starting at 5 p.m. ET every night.

“Happy Hour Across America” will let consumers sign up and receive free access to Sling TV’s Blue package – which includes A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, HGTV, HLN, MSNBC, TLC and more channels – from 5 p.m. ET until midnight.

"Since we can't serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we're introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV 'on the house' every night," said Warren Schlichting, group president at Sling TV, in a statement. "Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So, grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready."

During the COVID-19 crisis, Sling TV said that television news consumption on its platform is up 164%. However, the company said users are largely switching to entertainment programming around 6 p.m. ET, with peak viewing hitting around 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Sling TV launches free live news service amid COVID-19 crisis

Sling TV’s new free primetime offer functions as an extension of the company’s “Stay In & Sling” initiative launched in March. The free service gave users with access to news channels along with family-friendly programming.

"To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources," said Schlichting. "With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation."

Among streaming video services, Sling TV has been especially active with special offers and initiatives during the coronavirus outbreak. The company has offered free previews to premium channels like Epix and earlier this month donated all its movie rental proceeds to Good360, a global nonprofit organization that delivers critical supplies to both healthcare providers and those quarantined.