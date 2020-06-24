Sports-focused fuboTV finally gets ESPN

FuboTV, a live streaming TV service largely focused on sports, has finally filled a noticeable programming hole by adding ESPN through a new deal with Disney Media Networks.

Beginning this summer, customers who subscribe to fuboTV’s fubo Standard base package will have access to ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, in-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX, and National Geographic. Additional networks will also be available on fuboTV’s other packages including out-of-market for SEC Network and ACC Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FXM, Fox Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV. The deal includes both live television and VOD.

“With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy,” said fuboTV CEO David Gandler in a statement.

RELATED: FuboTV had 315K paid subscribers at the end of 2019

“Adding Disney’s array of networks across news, sports and entertainment content with ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, and Nat Geo delivers a more comprehensive channel lineup and tremendous value to customers’ subscriptions. With fuboTV’s multiple access points across all major streaming platforms and a competitive price point, we continue to serve a growing audience that consumes video on multiple screens and attract new customers into the pay TV ecosystem,” said Sean Breen, executive vice president of platform distribution at Disney Media Networks, in a statement.

Late last year, a representative from fuboTV commented on Reddit about why the service had yet to add ESPN and noted that Disney is an investor in fubo through its 21st Century Fox acquisition. The employee said adding ESPN requires adding the entire bundle of Disney channels, which would potentially mean fuboTV needed to reconsider its pricing.

“Additionally, it’d come with high penetration requirements, which would limit our ability to offer a differentiated offer for different consumer cohorts,” the employee wrote.