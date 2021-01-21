T-Mobile turns on TV Everywhere support for TVision

T-Mobile this week quietly turned on TV Everywhere app support for subscribers to its TVision streaming television service.

The feature is available to TVision Live, TVision Vibe and Channels customers and allows them to access streaming channel apps using their T-Mobile credentials.

Supported TVE channels include Adult Swim, AMC, Animal Planet, Big Ten Network, Cartoon Network, CNN, Discovery Channel, Fox, FS1, HGTV, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Starz, TBS, TNT and more. However, the feature does not currently support some channels including ABC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, FX, NBC, NBC Sports regional networks, SEC Network, Telemundo and USA.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

The Streamable first spotted the update.

RELATED: T-Mobile finds quick fix for TVision programmer disputes

T-Mobile last year launched TVision but quickly found itself in hot water with programmers. Discovery, ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal were all concerned with how T-Mobile was packaging and selling channels including the $10 per month Vibe service, which focuses largely on general entertainment cable channels.

“We were very surprised with how T-Mobile decided that they were going to bundle our networks, particularly because we have a clear agreement where our networks are required to be carried on all their basic-tier OTT offerings,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav during an earnings call last year. “We're in active discussions with them to quickly resolve that issue. We don't believe they have the right to do what they're doing right now. And they know, it's very clear to them, and they're focused on it.”

T-Mobile found a temporary fix by offering current TVision Live customers and anyone who signs up for a TVision Live service package an additional 33 entertainment channels from TVision Vibe at no additional cost. The company still lists the promotion as a limited time offer but said that customers will be able to keep the extra channels for as long as they stay subscribed to TVision Live TV, Live TV+ or Live Zone.