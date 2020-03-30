Vidgo drops cost of TV service to $30/month during COVID-19 crisis

Vidgo is introducing limited time promotional pricing for its streaming TV service amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The company said its English language service starts at $29.99 per month, and its Spanish language package starts at $9.99 per month right now.

“$29.99 is the lowest cost streaming package out there that includes all of the ESPN, Disney, ABC and Fox channels, as well as other great channels from A&E, Discovery, Viacom, NFL Network, and Hallmark,” said Shane Cannon, president at Vidgo, in a statement. “Our $29.99 package contains 29 of the top 40 most watched channels, that is a tremendous entertainment value for only $1 per day!”

The Vidgo Core package, which regularly sells for $39.99 per month, also includes CuriosityStream, Big Ten Network and more. The promotional pricing will last until June 30, 2020.

While many Americans are staying and working from home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Vidgo is reminding users about its social TV feature, built by Kiswe Mobile. Vidgo customers can invite others to watch parties and chat during live TV shows.

“My friends and family are going a little stir crazy while being confined to their homes during social distancing,” said Zee Rahim, chief marketing officer at Vidgo, in a statement. “The Vidgo Social TV experience is keeping us together and entertained even when we are separated by miles.”

Vidgo recently update its iOS and Android apps to allow casting Vidgo service from a phone to a TV with either Apple TV or Google Chromecast. The app is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, and allows users up to three simultaneous devices at once.