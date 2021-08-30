Apple TV+ streams ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’

Apple today announced a new Apple Original series. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 30, followed by new episodes every other week.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season series, which takes a deep dive on a single issue each episode. Comedian Stewart will talk to the people who are impacted by the issue, as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path forward. And of course, the series will include jokes.

A companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode.

In addition to hosting the show, Stewart will also serve as its executive producer through his Busboy Productions. The new show will be Stewart's first foray into regular series television since he stepped down as host of "The Daily Show" in 2015.

Apple TV+ launched on November 1, 2019 as an all-original programming streamer. But the platform has been dinged for its relative lack of content compared to behemoths Amazon Prime and Netflix.

RELATED: Apple TV app rolls out to all Android TV devices

Apple TV+ is available on the company's own Apple TV as well as iPhone and iPad. It can also be accessed on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. The app costs $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

The Apple TV is one of the more expensive streaming devices, with a starting price of $179. Both Roku and Amazon offer devices priced at $29 that have more or less the same functionality as the Apple TV.