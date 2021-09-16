Piers Morgan resurfaces at News Corp and FOX News Media

In March Piers Morgan left his post at ITV's "Good Morning Britain" after receiving a big backlash from his comments about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan questioned whether she was honest when she told Oprah Winfrey she had suffered racism at Buckingham Palace and had suicidal thoughts.

Since March, there’s been a lot of speculation as to what was next for Morgan. Now we know. He’s joining with Rupert Murdoch’s media empire News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal. He’ll be launching a new TV show in early 2022. And he’ll also write columns for Murdoch’s newspapers The Sun and the New York Post.

The new global TV show will air on weeknights on a new channel in the UK — talkTV — which will launch in early 2022.

Morgan’s TV show will also air on FOX Nation for U.S. audiences and on Sky News Australia. The show will be produced and filmed at News UK’s studios in London Bridge.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Morgan at CNN and at Good Morning Britain, is appointed as executive producer of the new show.

Morgan will also present a series of True Crime documentaries.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp., which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” said Morgan in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech, and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together."

He added, “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp., said in a statement, “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire."