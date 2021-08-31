Redbox adds 2 Anthem channels to its streaming service

Redbox added two more channels from Anthem Sports & Entertainment to its free live TV streaming service. It added the music and entertainment service AXS TV NOW and the combat sports platform Fight Network.

The deal is an expansion of the relationship between the two companies. Redbox already runs Anthem’s Impact Wrestling Channel on the Redbox streaming app. The app is available on devices such as Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

AXS TV NOW is an ad-supported entertainment, music and lifestyle streaming service. Its programming includes "Music’s Greatest Mysteries," "The Big Interview With Dan Rather," "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" and "Rock Legends." The service also presents concerts from artists like Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and Maroon 5.

Fight Network features live fights from across the globe as well as a roster of classic fights and compilations.

"Anthem Sports & Entertainment has a wealth of great content that is perfect for our Redbox streaming audience,” said Chris Yates, general manager for Redbox On Demand. "We’ve already seen success with the IMPACT Wrestling Channel, and we know Fight Network and AXS TV NOW will also be well received by our viewers.”

Redbox, which is most well-known for its video kiosks, is owned by Apollo Global Management. But it is preparing to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) arrangement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The transaction is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels.

In July, Redbox shared with industry analysts its roadmap for expanding its digital business, which includes launching an integrated channel store for subscription streaming and premium video services by the second quarter of 2022. Redbox plans to partner with third-party services to provide a unified billing and playback platform along with access to its large customer base — which includes 39 million total members and 13 million active members — in exchange for a share of recurring subscription revenues.