Tubi adds 400 hours of BBC Studios content

Over 400 hours of British entertainment is coming to Tubi thanks to a new deal with BBC Studios.

Along with the addition of existing BBC titles, the Fox-owned ad-supported streaming service Tubi will debut three new BBC series: "The First Team," "Life" and "High and Dry."

While a list of BBC content is already accessible on the Tubi platform, the three new series are available starting Sept. 15.

Some BBC titles available now include: "Atlantis," "Misfits," "Monarch of the Glen," "The Musketeers," "Primeval," "Robin Hood" and select seasons of "Antiques Roadshow."

“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi, in a statement. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the U.S.”

Dina Vangelisti, EVP of content sales for BBC Studios added, “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore new ways to meet our customers on their favorite services. The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”

Earlier this year, BBC Studios launched its own subscription based streaming service in the U.S. with BBC Select, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app. Unlike the titles on Tubi, BBC Select houses non-fiction, documentary-style content.

RELATED: ‘Sports on Tubi’ beefs up channel lineup with MLB, NFL deals

BBC Studios’ scripted content can also be streamed on the SVOD BritBox, a joint venture with ITV Studios.

For Tubi, the deal is a sizable expansion of its growing library of over 35,000 movies and TV shows.

Last month, the AVOD service launched “Sports on Tubi,” which features 10 live streaming channels with partners such as NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, the ACC and the Pac-12 Conference.