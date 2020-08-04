ViacomCBS to launch connected video ad platform ViacomCBS EyeQ

In Fall 2020, ViacomCBS plans to deploy a new connected video advertising platform called ViacomCBS EyeQ. The company says it will serve advertisers with a single transactional point of entry for its digital video content.

The new platform will bring together all of ViacomCBS’ connected video assets, including BET, CBS Television Network, CBS All Access, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pluto TV and VH1. ViacomCBS EyeQ will allow advertisers to access a viewing audience that measures 50 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the U.S., and 150 million across all content and all devices.

“In unifying the operating backend and go-to-market of three large pre-existing players – CBS Interactive, Pluto TV, and Viacom Video – we have consolidated a massive audience footprint that will deliver quality, scale, and capabilities that cannot be matched,” said John Halley, Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS, in a statement.

ViacomCBS says that of the 50 million full-episode viewers watching its content each month, 80% of that consumption happens on TVs.

ViacomCBS EyeQ will support a variety of transactional models depending on advertiser preference, including programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace, and will offer multiple lanes of activation, including:

Content segments, allowing advertisers to spend via content categories.

Broad demos, allowing advertisers to maximize reach across all viewership and platforms.

Strategic segments, allowing advertisers to leverage syndicated behavioral sets or custom audiences through the advanced ad platform, Vantage.

Creative, allowing advertisers to customize immersive brand experiences through integrations, custom creative, influencers, and live experiences.

EyeQ will also introduce a new reporting infrastructure to provide real-time data and tactical campaign guidance for advertisers to track spending across platforms. Additionally, it will offer a range of solutions to measure the effectiveness of campaigns, including ad quality metrics, brand lift, attribution and social sentiment.

ViacomCBS recently announced, along with Comcast and Charter, that the three would all take equal ownership of Blockgraph, a TV ad tech initiative focused on using secure, anonymized audience data.

Blockgraph, which first launched in 2017, is an “identity layer” for the TV industry that provides a secure platform for sharing information without disclosing identifiable user data to third parties. Comcast division Freewheel has been developing the software to improve planning, targeting, execution and measurement across screens for TV advertising and marketing.