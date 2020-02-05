605 launches ‘bring your own data’ TV measurement platform

605 is launching a new TV measurement and audience analytics platform for national television networks, advertisers and agencies.

The company said its platform will offer the ability to combine TV viewership datasets, allowing customers to “bring your own” viewership data and combine it with 605’s data in a privacy compliant environment. The program will be piloted by Discovery and AMC Networks – both of which have agreed to become the first official programming clients to use 605 PLATF0RM.

In addition to incorporating programmer data, the platform will use 605’s TV data set comprised of set-top box and smart TV viewership data covering more than 21 million households in the U.S. The platform’s web-based dashboard supports planning, posting, measurement and analysis of programming or advertisements based on demographic, intent, psychographic, purchase or CRM audience segmentation. 605 said the platform will allow clients to analyze all time-shifted viewership across live, DVR and STB VOD, and will make available an API for integration with in-house and third-party tools.

“We created a solution that addresses the challenges posed by increased time-shifted viewing of more niche content across a multitude of devices,” said Noah Levine, chief revenue officer at 605, in a statement. “605 PLATF0RM not only answers the question of ‘how many people are truly watching TV content across devices and over time’ but also bridges data-driven linear with addressable and cross-platform insights. We are delivering a currency grade view of the traditional TV ecosystem that makes it actionable in ways that were never before possible.”

“Reliably knowing how and where the passionate viewers of our shows are interacting with our content is more important today than it has ever been, and more challenging,” said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships for AMC Networks, in a statement. “605’s PLATF0RM pulls proprietary data from a wide range of sources and then analyzes that data in a way that is invaluable as we seek to leverage the strength of our content for our advertising partners and brands. The days of focusing on any one platform or ratings report are over, in today’s environment we need to focus on everything that is happening and that is the competitive advantage delivered by 605’s PLATF0RM.”