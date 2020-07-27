AIMS spreads IPMX awareness with new website

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today launched a new website dedicated to the alliance's new Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) proposed set of open standards and specifications.

AIMS said that IPMX can address the video industry's need for a single set of common, ubiquitous, standards-based protocols for interoperability of AV over IP.

"The IPMX website makes it easy for anyone to learn more about this exciting approach to AV over IP," said David Chiappini, working group chair for the Pro AV Workgroup at AIMS, in a statement. "In addition to outlining the fundamentals of IPMX and the benefits it enables, the website provides up-to-date information on related events and presentations by industry experts. The site is a one-stop shop for those interested in finding out more about IPMX and how it can be implemented within their operations."

Sponsored by Google Cloud Webinar: Remote Post Production In The Cloud Video production companies across the world have traditionally been tethered to physical facilities, but with the advent of covid-19, remote post production capabilities are more important than ever. Join this webinar to learn more about how video producers can utilize Google Cloud infrastructure, along with partner applications, to develop a remote post production suite that brings your artists and editors together, no matter where they are. Register Now

RELATED: AIMS and MNA merging to co-promote IP in media

Implementing a standards-based approach built on SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX is proposing open standards and specifications designed to enable carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio and data over IP networks. The proposed IPMX roadmap also includes specifications for Pro AV installations including AMWA NMOS IS-04 for discovery and registration and AMWA NMOS IS-05 for connection management along with others for copy protection and security.

The new AIMS website details the proposed IPMX roadmap, provides further information about the standards on which it is based, and offers educational and reference materials including AIMS presentations, news, and white papers focusing on IP for the media and Pro AV industries.

AIMS members include Cisco, Disney, Grass Valley, Harmonic, Mediakind, NBCUniversal and Sony.