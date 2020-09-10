AirTV Anywhere packages DVR, multiple OTA tuners in one device

Sling TV’s new AirTV Anywhere device packages a 1TB DVR and multiple OTA tuners into one device designed to work alongside a streaming device and OTA antenna.

The company said AirTV Anywhere wirelessly delivers local broadcast channels to compatible internet-connected devices, smartphones and tablets, via the free Sling TV app using a single OTA antenna and a wireless or wired home network.

"Too many people continue overpaying for TV because they think cutting cable is too complicated," said Adam Kucera, director of sales at Sling TV, in a statement. "With Sling TV plus AirTV Anywhere, Americans can unlock the best kept secret in TV — free local channels that add up to hundreds in annual savings — all while making the switch to streaming with Sling TV at the best price."

The device comes with a built-in 1TB hard drive that the company said allows consumers to record more than 150 hours of local HD content and access recordings alongside Sling Cloud DVR recordings. It also has four OTA tuners so consumers can watch and/or record up to four streams simultaneously, including one outside of the home on a compatible mobile device.

The AirTV Anywhere supports 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi and lets customers see over-the-air programming alongside their Sling TV subscription within the app's guide, Cloud DVR recordings and in "My Channels.” But customers don’t have to subscribe to Sling TV; they can create a free Sling TV account to access their local channels via AirTV.

The device supports streaming players like the AirTV Mini and AirTV Player along with third-party hardware including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android and iOS mobile devices.

The device costs $199.99 and the company is also offering it through special bundle offers for new Sling TV customers. New customers can get an AirTV Anywhere and HD antenna bundle starting at $99 when they prepay for three months of Sling TV.