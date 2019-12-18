With Alibaba, Arris and others joining, SRT Alliance now claims over 300 members

The SRT Alliance, a group that supports an open source video transport protocol and technology stack, said it now has more than 300 member companies.

Alibaba Cloud, Internet Initiative Japan, Kiswe and Red5 Pro recently joined the group, which is pushing for adoption of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport). The protocol, which was developed by Haivision, optimizes streaming performance to account for varying speeds and reliability within different networks. SRT says it can offer secure streams and easy firewall traversal. The protocol is royalty free and available on GitHub.

“We’ve implemented SRT support at the edge of our network for broadcasters that need to bring in contribution streams in the Alibaba Cloud,” said Glyn Smith, head of media and entertainment product solutions at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a statement. “By using SRT at the edge, broadcasters can reap the benefits of faster response times and minimal latency while avoiding network congestion.”

“I’m very excited about the powerful combination of SRT and our technology for keeping latency for live streams to the bare minimum, while protecting video quality. SRT reduces latency on first mile ingest, while Red5 Pro allows us to take those streams and distribute them to millions of concurrent viewers with less than 500 milliseconds of end-to-end latency,” said Chris Allen, CEO and technical co-founder at Red5 Pro, in a statement. “This is a game changer for a variety of use cases – from live sports streaming, esports, live gambling to next generation experiences that require interactivity combined with live video.”

The SRT Alliance’s other new members include Arris, Interra Systems, Mediastream and Vecima Networks. In addition to members, SRT is also supported by VideoLAN’s VLC, Wireshark, FFmpeg, GStreamer and Open Broadcaster Software open source projects. The SRT Open Source Project currently has more than 50 active contributors working on improving the low-latency streaming protocol and technology stack.