Amazon drives Fire TV into 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Amazon’s Fire TV for Auto has found its first manufacturer Stellantis, which will integrate the platform into its upcoming 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The integration will allow passengers to view Fire TV from the rear seats and the front passenger screen. There is a privacy filter that disables driver viewing but when the vehicle is in park, the driver also can view content on the main Uconnect 5 screen.

The platform will allow compatible content to be downloaded to accommodate for when wireless service is limited or to save on data. The vehicle will include a Fire TV for Auto-specific remote that provides control of the experience and includes push-to-talk access to Alexa. The remote also includes a button that connects Fire TV with the Uconnect 5 system for control of vehicle features including climate and maps.

"We reimagined Fire TV for the automobile with a purpose-built experience that delivers the best in entertainment, anywhere you go," said Sandeep Gupta, vice president and general manager of Amazon Fire TV, in a statement. "With Fire TV built in, customers can stream their favorite shows, see if they left the lights on at home with Alexa, and take advantage of unique controls through the Uconnect system."

Amazon said Fire TV for Auto will be packaged with other connected services and made available in fall 2021 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Other streaming video and TV platform companies are also building for connected cars. Last year, Vewd announced Vewd for Automotive, a white-label cloud-based service for streaming entertainment available to car manufacturers and automotive infotainment platforms.

AT&T is planning to offer HBO Max within AT&T connected cars this year. The company already offers WarnerMedia RIDE, which works on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots. and includes news, sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and TNT. The service will be available in select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.