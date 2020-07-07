Amazon Prime Video finally adds user profiles

Amazon Prime Video has been around for a long time – at least, in terms of the U.S. streaming video industry – but the service is just now getting around to launching a fairly standard feature.

Prime Video is beginning to roll out profiles allowing customers worldwide to create and manage multiple profiles within their account with content personalized separately to each profile. The feature is rolling out in phases so not all customers may see it yet.

Each profile will have separate recommendations, season progress and a Watchlist based on individual profile activity. Customers can have up to six user profiles (one primary profile + five additional profiles – which can be a mixture of adult or kids profiles) within Prime Video on a single Amazon account.

Users will be able to create and manage Prime Video viewer profiles on the Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, on 10th-gen or higher Fire tablets and on some connected TV devices such as PlayStation 4. Prime Video users will also be able to create and manage profiles using the Prime Video app for Fire TV.

User profiles is a feature that has long been available on Prime Video peers like Netflix and Hulu. Newer streaming services like Disney+ and HBO Max both launched with user profile features in place.

Amazon also recently followed Hulu and others by introducing a co-watching feature called Watch Party. The company is currently beta testing the feature, which supports chat with up to 100 people and doesn’t require a plug-in. The feature is currently available on desktop browsers (except Safari). Amazon said other devices including Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, connected media players, mobile phones and tablets are currently not supported. The feature is currently only available in the U.S. to Prime Video subscribers.