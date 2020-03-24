Android TV gets boost from Broadcom, Verimatrix team up

Verimatrix and Broadcom are partnering up to help speed the deployment of Android TV-based set-top boxes.

The companies will begin pre-integrating components of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System with Broadcom’s Android TV Platform for video service providers looking to launch Android TV streaming, including 4K/UHD services.

The pre-integrated solution uses the standard Android TV MediaCas framework API to secure Android TV platforms and reduce integration complexity for STB manufacturers. The solution is built to reduce time-to-market for existing Verimatrix customers wanting to deploy Android TV services because their existing security client is compatible with Broadcom’s Android TV SDK via MediaCas plugin.

“What is unique about our collaboration is that it enables both a rapid and secure deployment of premium video services via Android TV – we are proud to be the first security vendor to enable Broadcom to offer this for 4K/UHD content,” said Verimatrix COO Asaf Ashkenazi in a statement. “Any STB vendor or video service provider that selects our pre-integrated solution can rest assured that the process of deploying Android TV, as well as managing future upgrades, will be as hassle-free as possible with minimal time and effort required.”

RELATED: The changing state of Android TV

Verimatrix and Broadcom said they have been working together for years on systems that meet 4K/UHD security requirements. Now that the pre-integrated Verimatrix client has previously received Ultra Security certification, customers will be in full compliance with the 4K/UHD content guidelines set by MovieLabs’ Specifications for Enhanced Content Protection.

The new Broadcom-Verimatrix deal could provide another boost to Android TV, which has already become a popular option for many service providers. During the IBC Show in September, Shalini Govil-Pai, senior director for Android TV, said that Android TV is now working with more than 140 operators in more than 60 markets and that more than 25 pay TV operators have taken up with the Android TV operator tier since the previous IBC.