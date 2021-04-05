Apple CEO calls AR a critical part of company’s future

Apple’s specific plans around augmented and mixed reality haven’t come completely into focus yet, but CEO Tim Cook suggested that the technology is integral to his company’s future.

Cook appeared on Kara Swisher’s podcast today and was asked about how AR factors into Apple’s plans. He said AR is already taking off in fields including health, education, retail and gaming.

“I think the [AR] promise is even greater in the future. So, it’s a critically important part of Apple’s future,” he said, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple is rumored to be working on AR glasses. Late last month, Bloomberg reported that the company is poised to introduce a new mixed reality headset sometime in the next several months, but noted that Apple wants to make the announcement at a live event with an audience and not online.

RELATED: Apple building AR elements into Apple TV+: report

Last year, Apple was reported to be working on building augmented reality content into Apple TV+, its subscription streaming video service. According to Bloomberg, the feature is planned for 2021 and will allow viewers to access optional AR content – like characters and objects from Apple TV+ shows – through their iPhones or iPads.

In February, Apple debuted an augmented reality experience that ties into “For All Mankind,” an original series on Apple TV+.

“I was intrigued from the very beginning at the idea that we could use AR to immerse the audience in the alternate history aspect of the series, explaining and illustrating some of the historical events and technological advances that are implied in the show but which we never had a chance to fully present. Using this technology allows the audience to immerse themselves into the series by interacting with objects, people and media in an impactful and meaningful way that will bring them even closer to world we’ve created,” said Ron Moore, creator and executive producer of “For All Mankind,” in a statement.