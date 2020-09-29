Aura TV bridges pay TV platform and mobile experience

Aura at ironSource is releasing a new pay TV platform that combines consumer personalization, contextual advertising and mobile interactions.

Aura already runs a large private mobile advertising network and works with a lot of mobile game providers on Google Play and iOS. The new Aura TV solution operates by using the company’s traditional mobile device touchpoints like intelligent preload and contextual notifications and integrating them into the TV’s setup wizard so allows users can customize their TVs with their preferred apps during the initial setup process.

The platform also allows providers to customize their channels and services to promote owned and operated and promoted content, as well as run interactive screensavers that can be customized by partners and configured by device owners. The interactive screensavers highlight special offers, mobile games, news and other content, and route relevant links to a user’s registered mobile device.

“We’ve developed a solution that combines Aura’s proven strength in content distribution and engagement with Pay TV providers’ needs,” said Sagi Benbasat, general manager and chief technology officer at Aura at ironSource. “We see this as a three-pronged approach – to utilize Aura’s existing technology that’s been successfully deployed on millions of phone mobile phones for over 5 years and bring it to pay TV providers; to provide them with unique solutions for the TV environment that match their needs; and to connect the consumer’s big screen with their mobile device for an enhanced user experience.”

Benbasat said his company is starting out Aura TV on Android TV set-top boxes since ironSource has already been working with Android mobile developers and OEMs. However, he said the same experience could expand to other smart TV operating systems. IronSource is currently in the development stages with some of its partners and plans on launching Aura TV next year.

Benbasat said the Aura TV is designed to give telcos new and dynamic ways to engage with their users.

“We think that this is a unique experience. The fact that we allow them to connect their TV experience to the mobile experience, whether it’s on iOS or Android, is not something that’s happening right now in the pay TV space,” he said.