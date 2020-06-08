AWS and Synamedia team up on cloud TV deployments

Synamedia, an independent video software provider, said it will begin collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on cloud TV deployments.

Synamedia is hoping to tap into AWS's public cloud to accelerate the adoption of cloud TV services worldwide. Operators already using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform on AWS include Astro in Malaysia and E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, which recently launched a multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service.

"AWS is becoming increasingly important as more of our customers choose our end-to-end cloud TV solutions running on the AWS cloud platform, to reap the benefits of greater flexibility, instant scalability and reliability," said Synamedia CTO Nick Thexton in a statement. "As traditional pay TV providers add IP services and transform their businesses, they need partners with proven experience in delivering broadcast-quality video to any device. Leaders in our respective fields, together we offer customers a level of expertise that is second to none."

RELATED: Synamedia teams with Telestream to broaden video solutions portfolio

Earlier this year, Synamedia set another cloud video partnership with Google Cloud focused on OTT as a service offerings. The company said agreement will help lower latency levels for livestreaming applications. Synamedia also said it will use the Google Kubernetes Engine to build an end-to-end automation pipeline to accelerate media processing workflows and recover from disasters more quickly.

Last month, Synamedia announced its new Media Edge Gateway, a software-based integrated receiver/decoder. The new product is based on Synamedia’s virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) architecture and its PowerVu IRD technologies, and it’s designed for video service providers that are deploying in hybrid environments.